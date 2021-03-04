Fort Worth police

Man Shot at Fort Worth Gas Station, Police Search for Individual Responsible

By Logan McElroy

Fort Worth Police said they received a call about a shooting at the Valero gas station located at 13904 Trinity Blvd. on Thursday at 3:41 p.m.

When police arrived they said they found a man who was shot in the chest after a verbal argument with another individual escalated.

Police said the injured individual was transported with critical injuries to a nearby hospital.

Fort Worth police said the individual responsible for the shooting is still unknown and outstanding at this time.

