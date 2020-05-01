Fort Worth

Man Shot and Killed by Woman in Southeast Fort Worth

The victim was shot by a woman who lives in a homeless camp nearby

By Hannah Jones

Fort Worth Police Department

A man is dead after he was shot by his estranged girlfriend in Fort Worth on Thursday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, East Division officers responded to a shooting call at 5400 East Berry Street at approximately 9:11 p.m. 

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his head.  

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital and was pronounced dead when he arrived, police said.

According to police, officers detained a possible suspect, Jacqueline Johnson, who was interviewed by homicide detectives. 

Police said Johnson has been changed in the murder and is being held at a Fort Worth jail.

