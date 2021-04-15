hackberry

Man Shooting at Girlfriend's Family Car Hits Toddler in the Leg: Little Elm Police

Police are looking for 25-year-old Demetrius Davis after shooting outside convenience store

Little Elm police are looking for a man who shot a child in the leg while targeting his girlfriend's family's vehicle after an argument Thursday afternoon.

Police said 25-year-old Demetrius Davis pulled up the Watts Grocery Store at King Road and Rose Lane in Hackberry at about 2 p.m. and fired multiple shots toward a car.

Inside the car were Davis's girlfriend, her sister, and a toddler. One of the bullets struck the child in the leg.

The child was transported in stable condition to a Dallas-area children's hospital. No other injuries were reported.

It's not immediately clear who is the parent of injured child.

The suspected shooter's girlfriend told police she and Davis lived in Richardson and that they had been in an argument earlier in the day. No other motive for the shooting or details about the incident were given.

Little Elm police, which provides police services to Hackberry, is searching for Davis along with other law enforcement agencies.

Anyone with information on Davis' location is asked to call 911 or North Texas Crime Stoppers at 877-373-TIPS (8477).

