Man Served 8 Drinks Before Drunken Driving Crash That Killed Euless Detective

The man convicted in the drunken driving crash that killed a Euless police detective in 2021 was served eight alcoholic drinks over a span of about three hours before getting behind the wheel, according to the arrest warrant for the bartender accused of overserving him.

Newly released surveillance video from inside a Lake Worth taco restaurant shows what Dylan Molina was doing before causing a deadly crash that killed Euless Police Detective Alex Cervantes.

The arrest warrant for bartender Cala Richardson says she served Molina eight double vodka Red Bull cocktails in less than three hours.

Molina is seen appearing to stumble after coming from an employee-only area behind the bar.

Cervantes' wife, Priscilla Cervantes, says she has seen the video and says more could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

"It does bother me to see all that,” she said. “But I mean, I can't go back and take that day back. Neither can he."

According to the arrest warrant, Richardson told investigators she did not notice any sign of Molina being drunk until he went into the employee-only area.

"I mean, there could have been a lot that could have been done once he started acting that way," Cervantes said.

The video shows Molina walking out of the front door of the restaurant. Minutes later, the warrant says, he would run a red light and collide with the vehicle being driven by Alex Cervantes. He was killed and his wife and children were seriously injured.

Molina's blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time of the crash and he had THC in his system, police said.

As Priscilla Cervantes still tries to move her life forward without her husband, she offered this reminder to others:

"You never know when it's your last day,” she said. “Remember to tell your loved ones that you love them daily because you never know if you are going to have that opportunity to tell them."

Richardson surrendered to the Parker County Sheriff's Office. She faces a charge of sale to certain persons, which is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year behind bars and a $4,000 fine, police said. She was released after posting a $1,000 bond.

Molina pleaded guilty to intoxication manslaughter and three counts of intoxication assault. He was sentenced last month to serve 15 years in prison.