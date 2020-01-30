Man Sentenced to Prison After Fatally Stabbing Mother More Than 50 Times

A Fort Worth man accused of stabbing his mother to death more than three yeas ago is headed to prison for 60 years after pleading guilty to her murder.

Paul Robert Labar was arrested Sept. 26, 2016 after Fort Worth police said he attacked his mother, Lauren Labar, in her home in the 7500 block of Gleneagles Way.

When officers arrived at the residence, they found Lauren lying on the floor, bleeding heavily.

When detectives interviewed Paul, he admitted to hitting his mother in the back of the head with a metal object. When she didn't die, he said he stabbed her more than 50 times, according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Labar was sentenced Wednesday, a day after he pleaded guilty to the murder on Tuesday.

"If he can do this to his own family, is anyone ever safe with him out in society?" said prosecutor Kacey Fickes.

In 2016, Labar's father told police his son suffered from mental disorders, including schizophrenia.