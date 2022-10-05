Man Sentenced to Life Without Parole for 2021 Capital Murder at Shops at Legacy in Plano

Jordan Christopher Jacobs, 25, of Plano, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for capital murder, according to Collin County officials in a release sent out Wednesday.

"An innocent man was out enjoying dinner with a friend when his life was taken by a violent stranger," stated Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing. "The jury's verdict triggered an automatic punishment of life without the possibility of parole for this senseless and terrible crime,"

The 2021 Shops at Legacy Shooting

On July 7, 2021, Steven Christopher Gambles II was meeting a friend for dinner at the Shops of Legacy. Unbeknownst to Gambles, Jordan Jacobs passed him outside of the Mini Mart.

Jacobs told his girlfriend that Gambles had "been looking at her and so he was going to go rob him as a consequence."

Jacobs then went back to his apartment and changed into a long sleeve security jacket, dark pants, and a mask to disguise himself.

For the next two hours, he waited for Gambles to return to his car so that he could rob him. According to surveillance footage, Jacobs was successful in entering Gambles' car while he was waiting for him to return and stole a firearm from Gambles' console.

When Gambles returned to his car after dinner, Jacobs confronted him, pointed the stolen firearm at Gambles' head when he would not cooperate, and shot him in his temple.

When Plano officers arrivedd, they found Gambles inside his vehicle with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital where he died.

On July 10, Jordan Christopher Jacobs was arrested and charged with murder.

Plano Police Department's Detective Aaron Benzick was able to track the fleeing man, who was dressed a security guard, through surveillance footage back to his nearby apartment and identified Jacobs as the shooter.

Officials said Jacobs was not associated with the Shops at Legacy security nor was he employed as a security guard with any company.

The Verdict

A jury found Jacobs guilty of capital murder. Judge George Flint presided over the case and assessed the automatic punishment of life without the possibility of parole.