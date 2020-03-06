Man Sentenced to 75 Years in Prison for Fort Worth Man’s Murder

A man convicted of murder in the shooting death of a Fort Worth man has been sentenced to prison, prosecutors say.

Gabriel Delgato was found guilty of murder in the April 2018 shooting of Baltazar Gomez, 28, the Tarrant County District Attorney's office wrote on Facebook. Delgato was sentenced to 75 years in prison.

He fled the scene after shooting at a home in the 4100 block of Avenue L on April 1, 2018, police said. The shooting stemmed from an argument, police said at the time.

"There was no justification for the senseless violence by this defendant. While Balthazar Gomez's family was preparing for a funeral, this defendant was at large for 11 days before finally being brought into custody," prosecutor Tracey Kapsidelis said in a statement. "The jury held him accountable for his actions, and the court's sentence was appropriate for this habitual criminal."

No further information was made available.