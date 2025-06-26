Fort Worth

Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder of TCU student in West 7th District

Purdy pleaded guilty to the murder of Wes Smith, a TCU student, outside a bar in Fort Worth in 2023

By Alanna Quillen and Hannah Jones

The man charged with the murder of a TCU student pleaded guilty in court on Thursday morning.

Matthew Purdy pleaded guilty to all charges against him in the shooting death of Wes Smith in Fort Worth in 2023.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The 23-year old was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

According to court documents, Purdy's defense attorneys argued that he was legally insane when he shot 21-year-old TCU junior and football player Wes Smith on September 1, 2023, outside a bar in the West 7th District.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Smith, a junior finance major who was originally from Germantown, Tennessee, was shot several times near the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street.

At the time of the murder, Fort Worth Police said officers were patrolling the popular entertainment district sometime after midnight when they reported hearing several gunshots. Officers soon located Smith with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Police said Purdy did not give homicide detectives a clear motive for the violence.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Golf 33 mins ago

Junior Golf Day celebrates the game with North Texas, youth golfers

Colleges & Universities 5 hours ago

TWU program helps former foster youth bridge the gap to college

Purdy’s lawyers claimed that he suffers from schizophrenia and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. They also claimed that his late mother had a history of mental illness as well as drug and alcohol abuse during her pregnancy with him.

After the plea agreements, the parents and siblings of Wes Smith took the stand to speak directly to Purdy. They said Smith would have graduated from TCU last month.

Purdy’s trial had been scheduled to take place in July.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us