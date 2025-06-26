Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for murder of TCU student in West 7th District

The man charged with the murder of a TCU student pleaded guilty in court on Thursday morning.

Matthew Purdy pleaded guilty to all charges against him in the shooting death of Wes Smith in Fort Worth in 2023.

The 23-year old was sentenced to 60 years in prison.

According to court documents, Purdy's defense attorneys argued that he was legally insane when he shot 21-year-old TCU junior and football player Wes Smith on September 1, 2023, outside a bar in the West 7th District.

Smith, a junior finance major who was originally from Germantown, Tennessee, was shot several times near the 3000 block of Bledsoe Street.

At the time of the murder, Fort Worth Police said officers were patrolling the popular entertainment district sometime after midnight when they reported hearing several gunshots. Officers soon located Smith with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Police said Purdy did not give homicide detectives a clear motive for the violence.

Purdy’s lawyers claimed that he suffers from schizophrenia and fetal alcohol spectrum disorder. They also claimed that his late mother had a history of mental illness as well as drug and alcohol abuse during her pregnancy with him.

After the plea agreements, the parents and siblings of Wes Smith took the stand to speak directly to Purdy. They said Smith would have graduated from TCU last month.

Purdy’s trial had been scheduled to take place in July.