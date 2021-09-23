Man Sentenced to 35+ Years for Pornographic Images of Six-Year-Old Children

A Grand Prairie man who sexually exploited two six-year-old girls has been sentenced to 430 months in federal prison, announced Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Juan Navarro, Jr., 38, pleaded guilty in January to sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman.

In plea papers, Mr. Navarro admitted that in 2019, he enticed a female child into engaging in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing images of such conduct. He also admitted that he stored multiple sexually explicit images of children on his cell phone.

According to court documents, the investigation began when Yahoo reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that one of their email clients had uploaded child pornography. Law enforcement traced the email account in question to Mr. Navarro.

During a search of his residence, agents found a Samsung Galaxy phone containing multiple images of child pornography, including several images of little girls that appeared to have been created on the phone.

In interviews with law enforcement, Mr. Navarro admitted that he sometimes emailed himself child pornography, but initially denied knowing the girls.

However, the children's mother confirmed that her daughters knew Mr. Navarro, and recognized the seat of his car in the images of her daughters, who have since received appropriate psychological and medical care.

"My girls are not physically here, but I am. I'm here so my voice can be their voice and the voice of all of those other innocent victims," their mother testified at sentencing. "We need our voices to be heard."

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Dallas Field Office and the Grand Prairie Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandie Wade prosecuted the case.