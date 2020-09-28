Alvarado

Man Sentenced to 14 Years After Admitting to 10 Bank Robberies

A man who admitted to robbing 10 banks across the Dallas-Fort Worth area was sentenced Friday to 14 years in federal prison, authorities say.

Carter Brisco Tucker, 54, pleaded guily to three counts of bank robbery and one count of possession of a firearm, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox. In plea papers, Tucker admitted to 10 bank robberies in North Texas between October 2017 and August 2019 in which he stole more than $52,000.

The final robbery, after which Tucker was arrested, took place at a Wells Fargo in Alvarado, officials said.

Authorities said Tucker fled the bank at speeds in excess of 100 mph when officers attempted to pull him over.

Police used spike strips to slow his vehicle, but Tucker drove with flat tires before he fled on foot. He was arrested the next day.

