Man Sentenced in Death and Robbery of Jewelry Salesman

Robert Paul Riveros was sentenced on Monday to 22 years for his part in the October 2016 robbery and homicide of a traveling jewelry salesman near DFW Airport.

Riveros is one of five persons charged in a conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Other suspects charged are identified as Johnnattan Ramirez, 38, Pedro Louis Alvarez, 35, Eslevy Vargas-Avila, 30 and Catherine Contreras-Beltran, 31.

The indictment alleges, on April 27, 2016, Ramirez, Alvarez, and Riveros observed an individual who they believed to be a traveling diamond and jewelry salesman, at a store in Garland, Texas.

Ramirez and Riveros approached a person as he was leaving the store, while Alvarez continued surveillance.

Riveros then took a rolling case, a calendar catalog, calendar invoice/order forms, a Nikon digital camera, and a State of California sales permit from the man against his will by brandishing a firearm.

The indictment further alleges, on June 2, 2016, Ramirez, Alvarez, Riveros, Vargas-Avila, and Contreras-Beltran, observed an individual who they believed to be a traveling diamond and jewelry salesman, and followed him to a gas station located on East Pioneer Parkway in Arlington, Texas.

Ramirez, Riveros, and Vargas-Avila approached the individual as he was putting gas in his rental vehicle, while Alvarez and Contreras-Beltran continued surveillance. Ramirez, who had a firearm and was wearing a mask approached the victim and searched him at gunpoint for hidden diamonds and jewelry on his person, while Vargas-Avila entered the victim's vehicle and took a bag containing a diamond scale and diamond gauge.

The indictment also alleges, on June 9, 2016, Ramirez, Alvarez, Riveros, Vargas-Avila, and Contreras-Beltran, observed an individual who they believed to be a traveling diamond and jewelry salesman, at a store in Richardson, Texas.

Ramirez, Alvarez, Riveros, and Vargas-Avila followed the person to a DFW International Airport gas station in Euless, Texas, and observed the person enter the gas station's convenience store.

Riveros broke a window on person's rental vehicle with a handgun, took a case containing jewelry and placed it inside the vehicle being driven by Ramirez. The victim ran from the store and entered Ramirez's vehicle through the window and attempted to retrieve his case.

The man later died after the incident.