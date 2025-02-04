A Dallas man is headed to jail for the rest of his life after being found guilty of killing his girlfriend as revenge for getting an abortion.

Harold Thompson was told he'd spend the rest of his life in prison Tuesday for the May 2023 murder of 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzalez.

Prosecutors said Thompson was 22 when he fatally shot Gonzalez and that he did it because she had an abortion and he believed he was the father of the child.

Police said in 2023 that Thompson and Gonzalez were seen arguing on surveillance footage taken at a Dallas gas station and that Thompson put Gonzalez in a choke hold moments before shooting her in the head.

Gonzalez, a mother of three other young children, died at the scene.

The victim's family said the couple had recently ended a tumultuous four-month relationship.

NBC 5 researched Thompson’s criminal history in 2023, which then showed prior charges of domestic assault. A warrant had been issued for his arrest before the shooting. Gonzalez' mother said their family officially filed the report in March 2023, but they hadn't heard back from Dallas police.