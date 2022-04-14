Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty to 2020 Dallas Murder

A man was sentenced to four decades in prison earlier this month for a fatal shooting in Dallas nearly two years ago.

According to court documents, Karmon Michael Bell was sentenced to 40 years behind bars with a fine of $1,000 after pleading guilty to the murder of 38-year-old David Eugene Young.

On Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, Dallas Police were called to a shooting on the 4300 block of Dickason Avenue at about 5 a.m. where a man later identified as Young was found deceased in a yard.

In the road, just a block away from where Young was killed, police found Bell who had also been injured.

After being medically cleared, Bell was taken into police custody and was charged with murder.

Bell will not be eligible for parole until he serves 20 years of his sentence.