Man Says ‘Ongoing Issues’ Led to Shooting Driver Who Was Found in SUV

A 23-year-old man was arrested this week and admitted to police that he shot a Dallas man in November due to "ongoing issues," according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Lorenzo "Reno" Payne was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man who was found in the front seat of an SUV. The man was identified as 24-year-old Mohamed Koroma.

On Dec. 31, Payne was arrested on unrelated warrants and transported to Dallas police headquarters where he admitted to the shooting, police said. Payne faces a murder charge and his bail has not been set.

On Nov. 13, police found Koroman in the front seat of a black Chevrolet SUV with fatal gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 10100 block of Forest Lane, police said.

This week, Payne admitted to shooting inside Koroma's vehicle and selling the pistol that was used in the murder, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Payne told police that he shot at the vehicle, but "did not know who was inside or if anyone got shot," according to the arrest warrant affidavit. He admitted to having ongoing issues with Koroman.

A witness who was in the vehicle when Koroman was killed told police that he was a passenger when Koroman was driving that night, according to the arrest warrant affidavit. The witness told police that Koroman spotted someone while he was driving and pulled into a parking lot. As they made the turn, an unknown man shot at the vehicle several times, striking the window and Koroman in the head.

Koroman went unconscious and the SUV went out of control, so the witness grabbed the steering wheel to try to regain control. The SUV jumped two curbs and crashed, the witness said according to the affidavit.

He saw Koroman was unresponsive and went to find people he knew at the nearby 7-Eleven, who called paramedics. The witness grabbed his bag from the vehicle and fled because he feared getting arrested, he told police according to the affidavit. He did not see the shooter, but believed it was "Reno" since they have had issues with each other for a while, the affidavit said.

In the investigation, detectives received an anonymous tip with photos from a Facebook page and the phone number of Payne.