Fort Worth

Man Runs Off With Baby Jesus Stolen From Sundance Square Nativity Scene

By NBCDFW Staff

Sundance Square

Security cameras captured a man taking a baby Jesus figure from Sundance Square's Nativity scene early Saturday, and its owners want it back in time for Christmas.

It happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the large Nativity scene at Sundance Square's Plaza stage, Sundance Square's security team reported to police minutes after the theft.

"Help us identify the man who stole baby Jesus from our Nativity in Sundance Square," a post on Instagram read. A Sundance Square spokesman told NBC DFW that they hope it is returned before Christmas.

The post showed a picture of a man with a long-sleeved collared shirt and blue jeans carrying the baby Jesus statue away from the Nativity scene.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Police said they haven't yet identified the man but confirmed a criminal investigation is being launched.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth Police.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policeSundance Square
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us