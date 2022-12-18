Man Runs Off With Baby Jesus Stolen From Sundance Square Nativity Scene

Security cameras captured a man taking a baby Jesus figure from Sundance Square's Nativity scene early Saturday, and its owners want it back in time for Christmas.

It happened sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the large Nativity scene at Sundance Square's Plaza stage, Sundance Square's security team reported to police minutes after the theft.

"Help us identify the man who stole baby Jesus from our Nativity in Sundance Square," a post on Instagram read. A Sundance Square spokesman told NBC DFW that they hope it is returned before Christmas.

The post showed a picture of a man with a long-sleeved collared shirt and blue jeans carrying the baby Jesus statue away from the Nativity scene.

Police said they haven't yet identified the man but confirmed a criminal investigation is being launched.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth Police.