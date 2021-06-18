Man Road Charged With Murder in Road Rage Incident

A man has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Dallas on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a road rage incident in the 2300 block of South Hampton Road at approximately 1:14 p.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said 18-year-old Jason Soto was driving a blue Chevy Silverado truck when two other vehicles approached him.

A suspect in a silver Dodge Ram truck fired a shot, striking Soto.

Soto crashed his truck into two parked vehicles outside a business, police said. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, officers located and detained the suspect shortly after releasing a description of the vehicle.

After questioning the suspect, officers determined that he was the shooter in the road rage incident and subsequently charged him with murder.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.