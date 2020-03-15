Man on Scooter Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Near Greenville Avenue: Dallas Police

A man riding a scooter was killed Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV, Dallas police say.
About 8 p.m., a man and woman had been riding on a scooter in the 2600 block of Matilda Street, a block off of Greenville Avenue, when a GMC SUV traveling north hit the scooter and fled the location.
The 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital, where the man died of his injuries. His name has not been released.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The woman was conscious and had injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.
Police do not have anyone in custody.