Man on Scooter Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Near Greenville Avenue: Dallas Police

The 28-year-old man died of his injuries

A man riding a scooter was killed Saturday night when he was struck by an SUV, Dallas police say.

About 8 p.m., a man and woman had been riding on a scooter in the 2600 block of Matilda Street, a block off of Greenville Avenue, when a GMC SUV traveling north hit the scooter and fled the location.

The 28-year-old man and 25-year-old woman were taken to a local hospital, where the man died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

The woman was conscious and had injuries that did not appear life-threatening, police said.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

