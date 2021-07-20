Man Riding Lawn Mower Dies After Being Hit By Car: Dallas Police

A man riding a lawn mower died after a car crash caused a vehicle to veer off the road and hit him, Dallas police said Monday.

According to police, a driver was travelling westbound in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Boulevard in north Oak Cliff when his blue vehicle collided with an occupied pickup truck.

The blue car left the roadway and hit the man, who was riding on his lawn mower.

The driver of the blue car and the man were both taken to a local hospital, where the man hit by the car died from his injuries, police said.

The person in the pickup truck was treated at the scene.

Police said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

In a Facebook post after the death Monday, Dallas City Council member Chad West, who represents the area of Oak Cliff in District 1 where the crash occurred, called for "traffic calming" efforts.

"This unnecessary, tragic death makes it more clear than ever that we have to do something about the speeding on our roadways," West said on Facebook.