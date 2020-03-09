Man Riding Bike on I-20 Fatally Struck

A man who was riding a bicycle on Interstate 20 Sunday night in Fort Worth was fatally struck by a vehicle, police said.

It happened about 9:50 p.m. in the 3800 block of westbound I-20, near the Hulen Street exit. Police say that a female driver was headed westbound when they struck the male cyclist who was on the freeway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

All westbound lanes were closed while the investigation was underway.

No charges were being pursued.

No other information was available.