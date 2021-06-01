southlake

Man Rides Out of Sporting Goods Store on $6,000 Bike, Never Looks Back: Police

Southlake police asking for help identifying man who rode away on pricey bicycle

Southlake police are looking for the man they say test drove a $6,000 bike and never came back, Southlake police say.

On May 15, at about 1:30 p.m., a man browsing at the REI store at 1011 East Southlake Boulevard asked to test drive a pricey Cannondale Jekyll Carbon 129 bicycle.

The employees normally allow for test drives provided the person provide identification, but that was not taken in this case.

When the man was given the bike he rode out of the store and never came back.

Southlake police are hoping the public can help identify the man who they described as a Hispanic or Latin and standing about 6 feet tall. He was clean-shaven and wore grey shorts and a blue Under Armour long-sleeve shirt. Police said his ring finger indicated he was married.

The bike is valued at $6,374.73.

Anyone with information can contact crime analyst Diana Smith at dsmith@cityofsouthlake.com or call 817-748-8915.

