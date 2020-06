The Fort Worth Fire Department rescued a 37-year old man who fell from a steel beam Thursday morning.

The man fell from a girder on the 5th floor down to the 4th floor while working at a site on the 9800 block of Blue Mound Road.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and performed a High Angle Rescue to get the man back on the ground.

The man was then transported to a local hospital in stable condition.