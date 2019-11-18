Man Refuses to Exit Home, Points Rifle at McKinney Police, Gets Shot

TLMD-texas-mckinney--police-policia--------
McKinney Police Department/Facebook

A man is hospitalized and recovering from a gunshot wound after pointing a rifle at police early Sunday morning.

McKinney police said officers were called to a domestic violence call on the 2300 block of North Ridge Road at about 3 a.m. A woman who was inside the home was able to safely exit, but a man inside refused to come out.

The man then pointed a rifle at officers through a broken window.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

McKinney 6 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

Fort Worth ISD 7 hours ago

Fort Worth ISD School Board Votes to Appeal TEA Decision on Georgia Clark

Officers fired, hitting the man in the shoulder.

The man was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening and was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer.

He is facing additional charges and the investigation is ongoing at this time, police said.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us