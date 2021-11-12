Dallas

Man Recaptured After Escaping From Police Custody Following Hospital Visit

Metro

A man in police custody was recaptured after escaping following a hospital visit in Dallas on Thursday, police say.

According to the Wilmer Police Department, an individual in police custody had just concluded a checkup at Parkland Memorial Hospital just before 10 p.m.

Police said the suspect took off on foot, fleeing into the area.

Officers called for backup, and they were assisted by hospital police and as well as Dallas police officers in making a perimeter around 5422 Harry Hines Boulevard, police said.

According to police, the Dallas Police Department's helicopter, Air1, was able to spot the individual and guide Dallas police K-9 units to the suspect.

The individual was taken back into Wilmer police custody.

Police said it is not clear how the individual was able to escape police custody upon leaving the hospital.

