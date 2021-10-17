highway 360

Man, Pregnant Woman, and Baby Killed in Crash on Highway 360

Arlington and Mansfield police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash occurred along the southbound frontage road of Highway 360 on the border of Mansfield, Arlington, and Grand Prairie.

Police said the crash involved a man, a pregnant woman, and her baby.

All three people, including the baby who was delivered at the hospital, were killed as a result of the crash, police said.

According to police, one arrest has been made.

Police said officers are still investigating the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

