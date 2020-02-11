Fort Worth

Man Pleads Guilty in Email Scam, Which Cost Fort Worth $700,000

The thief could face up to life in prison

By Scott Gordon

Tarrant County District Attorney's Office

A Houston man pleaded guilty Monday to an email scam which cost the city of Fort Worth $700,000, prosecutors said.

Gbenga Fadipe, 49, entered his plea in Tarrant County District Court.

Fadipe was charged with theft over $300,000, a first-degree felony. He faces up to 99 years or life in prison, but could also be sentenced to probation because it was his first offense, prosecutors said.

He is currently out on bond.

City officials said the city’s accounts payable department received what appeared to be a request from a city vendor to change its bank account information for future payments.

But the email was, in fact, sent by someone falsely claiming to be from the legitimate company with a valid city contract.

A city employee followed the instructions and wired city funds to the thief's account.

Fadipe was caught on bank surveillance videos cashing in on the scheme.

