Man Pleads Guilty in 2019 Murder of Woman Found in Burning SUV Off Greenville Avenue

The man accused of murdering a 22-year-old woman in Lower Greenville and leaving her body in a burning SUV is pleading guilty.

Glen Richter, now 51 years old, agreed to a plea deal in exchange for a life sentence in the murder of Sara Hudson on her 22nd birthday in August 2019, according to online court records and a source close to the investigation.

A Dallas County grand jury indicted Richter in October 2019 of capital murder. That charge would carry the death sentence if the case went to trial and he was convicted.

On Thursday, Richter appeared in Dallas County District Court and pleaded guilty to murder, which comes with the possibility of a future release on parole.

Hudson planned to celebrate with family and friends in the popular neighborhood.

Authorities were called to the 5600 block of Alta Avenue for a report of a burning SUV and found the woman’s body in the trunk after extinguishing the flames.

According to the indictment, Richter caused Hudson’s death by shooting her and exposing her to smoke and fire while "in the course of committing or attempting to commit the offense of robbery, kidnapping and sexual assault."

Richter, police said, approached Hudson in a parking lot and forced her into her vehicle.

Detectives say fingerprints and surveillance video led them to Richter.

Hudson’s aunt Angela Aragon described Richter as a "filthy beast" in a 2019 interview with NBC 5.

“Evil incarnate,” said Aragon. “I mean, to imagine my beautiful niece having to spend her last moments in life with such a monster.”

Richter lived in Mesquite and was a former rideshare driver.

He did not have a criminal history aside from a 2007 assault case that was dismissed. Richter has been held in the Dallas County jail on a $1 million bond since his arrest in 2019.

