The man accused in the 2018 killing of a man and a woman in Fort Worth pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday, prosecutors announced.

The Tarrant County District Attorney's office said 33-year-old Juan Alfredo Alvarez pleaded guilty to murder in the deaths of 47-year-old Donald Jenkins and 52-year-old Cheryl Trimmier.

Jenkins and Trimmier were found shot to death Aug. 2, 2018, inside Alvarez's home on the 7000 block of Wildbriar Court East, on Fort Worth's east side. He was allowing the couple to live there at the time, prosecutors said.

"You had no right to take my sister's life. Cheryl was a loving, happy person that wouldn't even hurt a bug," according to a statement by Jackie Fabre, Trimmier's sister, that was read in court. "Cheryl had a heart of gold. She would give you the shirt off her back if anyone needed it.

"She is not with us because you took her life for no reason," the statement said. "We all have a hole in our lives because you murdered Cheryl. Why would you kill her? Why would you take her away from us? You had no right to take Cheryl from us."

Alvarez was sentenced to two 65-year prison terms by a district court judge. Prosecutors said the terms will be served concurrently and that Alvarez must serve 30 years before he's eligible for parole.