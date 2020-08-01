Dallas

28-Year-Old Man on Life Support After Dallas Shooting: Police

Willie Earl Wright remained on life support Saturday

A 28-year-old man is on life support after being shot multiple times Friday afternoon, the Dallas Police Department said.

At approximately 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of North Buckner Boulevard. They found Willie Earl Wright sitting in the driver's seat of a white Mercury Grand Marquis with multiple gunshot wounds.

Wright was transported to an area hospital, where he remained on life support Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Jeffrey Loeb at 214-671-3702 or email jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #134130-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment for the shooting.

DallasDallas Police Department
