irving homicide

Man, Now 22, Found Guilty for Teen's 2017 Irving Murder

Robinson was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the death of LeDajirick "L.D." Rajae Cox

jeremiah-robinson
Irving Police Department

Jeremiah Robinson has been found guilty and sentenced to 45 years in prison for the May 2017 murder of LeDajrick “L.D.” Rajae Cox.

According to a previous NBC 5 report, Robinson was with two others when they stopped at an Irving 7-Eleven. There, comments toward a woman lead to a verbal confrontation with Cox, who was filling up the woman’s car with gas. 

Police say they arrested 17-year-old Jeremiah Robinson (inset) Tuesday in connection with a shooting in Irving Sunday that left an 18-year-old man dead the day after he graduated from Dallas Carter High School.

All issues appeared to be resolved but as both groups returned to their vehicles, Robinson’s vehicle pulled alongside Cox and opened fire, killing Cox and injuring two others.

Cox was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas where he died from injuries to his head and chest. 

He graduated from David W. Carter High School just five hours before.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

irving homicideIrvingIrving Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us