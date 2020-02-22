pilot point

Man Missing for a Week Under ‘Unusual Circumstances,’ Sheriff Says

Denton County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 24-year-old man last seen Feb. 15 near Pilot Point.

Garrett Cole Butler was last seen Feb. 15 driving a red 2010 Hyundai Genesis with Texas license plate MLW 8316, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Butler was missing under "unusal circumstances."

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Greenville 3 hours ago

Hundreds Attend Active Shooter Course at Greenville Church

Dallas Police 4 hours ago

Dallas Residents Take Concerns Over Noise Violations to Police Chief During Listening Session

Anyone who has information about Butler was asked to contact Denton County Investigator Chuck Craft at 940-349-1685 or charles.craft@dentoncounty.com.

This article tagged under:

pilot point
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Project Innovation
Contact Us