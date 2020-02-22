Man Missing for a Week Under ‘Unusual Circumstances,’ Sheriff Says

Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 24-year-old man last seen Feb. 15 near Pilot Point.

Garrett Cole Butler was last seen Feb. 15 driving a red 2010 Hyundai Genesis with Texas license plate MLW 8316, according to the Denton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said Butler was missing under "unusal circumstances."

Anyone who has information about Butler was asked to contact Denton County Investigator Chuck Craft at 940-349-1685 or charles.craft@dentoncounty.com.