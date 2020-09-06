Man Loses Consciousness While in Dallas Police Custody, Dies 5 Days Later at Hospital

A man who lost consciousness while in Dallas police custody last month died on Wednesday at an area hospital, police say.

Andre Leshon Lee broke into a home on Enola Gay Avenue around 11 p.m. on Aug. 28, threatened to kill the homeowner and barricaded himself in a bedroom, Dallas police said. His wife told police he was high on cocaine at the time.

Lee ultimately surrendered to police and lost consciousness while officers waited for Dallas Fire-Rescue to transport Lee to a hospital, body camera video released Sunday shows.

Police said Lee died Wednesday at an area hospital while still in police custody. A toxicology report had not been completed Sunday afternoon.

Before he ultimately entered the home where officers found him, police said Lee got out of a car he was driving in with his wife and started to run down the street and beat on doors in the 9400 block of Jill Lane.

A resident of the first home Lee entered fired one shot at Lee, who then fled on foot, police said. He was turned away at a second residence on Jill Lane and entered another house on Enola Gay Avenue before he finally jumped through the front window of the home at which officers located him.

Dallas police said officers arrived at the final home at about 11:15 p.m. and requested Dallas Fire-Rescue to be on standby at 11:19 p.m.

Lee was taken into custody at 11:21 p.m. and lost consciousness shortly thereafter, police said. Officers administered CPR on Lee until Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and took him to a hospital about nine minutes later.

The body-worn camera video was released Sunday in compliance with the department's new video release policy.

The Dallas Police Department's Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are both investigating Lee's in-custody death.