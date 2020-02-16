Driver Killed After Being Hit by Racing Camaro: Dallas Police

A man was killed early Sunday when his vehicle was hit by a Chevrolet Camaro that had been racing another car in Pleasant Grove, Dallas police say.

At 5:11 a.m., Kendrick Lyons, 45, was at a stop sign at Cushing Drive. He attempted to cross the 500 block of South Masters Drive when he was struck by a black 2010 Camaro that was going south, police said.

The impact caused Lyons' Nissan Sentra to rotate counterclockwise, striking the median curb, where he was ejected. Lyons was thrown across three northbound lanes of Masters Drive and into a front yard, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His Nissan Sentra continued to spin counterclockwise several more times and caught fire as it came to rest in the road, police said.

Police said the driver of the Camaro, a 23-year-old man, had been racing a gray 2016 Camaro driven by 27-year-old Alejandro Valdez at a high speed down South Masters Drive.

The driver of the black Camaro continued a short distance before stopping on the curb. He was taken to a local hospital with serious internal injuries, police said.

His name has not been released.

Valdez hit a curb and a mailbox before his vehicle stopped. He stayed at the scene and turned himself in to officers.

Valdez was being held in the Dallas County jail on Sunday afternoon. Both men face a charge of racing causing death.