Man Killed, Shot in the Face With a Shotgun, in Fort Worth

A man is dead in Fort Worth after being shot with a shotgun in the face, officials say.

Fort Worth police said officers were called to a shooting on the 1000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive Wednesday where they found a man on the ground, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man as 21-year-old Stanley Charles Jackson III, of Forest Hill.

Homicide investigators have revealed no information about a motive or named any suspects in the fatal shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.