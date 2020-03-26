Fort Worth

Man Killed, Shot in the Face With a Shotgun, in Fort Worth

fort-worth-police-fwpd-badge
Jose Sanchez, NBC 5 News

A man is dead in Fort Worth after being shot with a shotgun in the face, officials say.

Fort Worth police said officers were called to a shooting on the 1000 block of Eagle Ridge Drive Wednesday where they found a man on the ground, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the man as 21-year-old Stanley Charles Jackson III, of Forest Hill.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Dallas Community COVID-19 Testing Site at AAC Hits Capacity Thursday

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Rep. Marc Veasey Hopes for Quick House Vote on $2 Trillion Economic Rescue Bill

Homicide investigators have revealed no information about a motive or named any suspects in the fatal shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthfort worth homicide
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV About NBC 5
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us