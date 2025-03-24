Collin County

Man dies after fire engulfs Princeton home

Firefighters rescue man from burning home, but he later died of his injuries, Princeton city officials say

By NBCDFW Staff

A person was killed when a fire broke out inside a manufactured home in Princeton, Texas, Monday, March 24, 2025.
The Collin County Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that killed a man in Princeton early Monday.

Firefighters were called to a fire at about 1:40 a.m. along Shady Hill Circle and arrived to find flames coming from a double-wide mobile home.

City officials said about half of the home was on fire when firefighters went inside to see if anyone was trapped. Firefighters found a man inside, and he was rushed to Medical Center McKinney, where he later died.

Meanwhile, firefighters continued to fight the fire at the home for more than three hours before it was declared out at 5:20 a.m.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

