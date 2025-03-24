Man dies after fire engulfs Princeton home

The Collin County Fire Marshal is investigating a deadly fire that killed a man in Princeton early Monday.

Firefighters were called to a fire at about 1:40 a.m. along Shady Hill Circle and arrived to find flames coming from a double-wide mobile home.

City officials said about half of the home was on fire when firefighters went inside to see if anyone was trapped. Firefighters found a man inside, and he was rushed to Medical Center McKinney, where he later died.

Meanwhile, firefighters continued to fight the fire at the home for more than three hours before it was declared out at 5:20 a.m.

No firefighters were injured battling the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.