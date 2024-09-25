Man swinging at vehicles on Arlington highway struck and killed by car

Arlington police are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian seen running along Interstate 30 after midnight Sunday, police say.

Police said they received multiple reports at about 1 a.m. of a man running in and out of traffic and swinging at vehicles along the highway's eastbound lanes near Fielder Road.

Officers located the man on the shoulder and tried to communicate with him. Officers said the man appeared paranoid and showed signs of being under the influence of drugs.

While attempting to remove the man from the road, police said he escaped custody and ran back onto the highway, where he was struck by a driver in a Ford Mustang.

After the collision, officers provided first aid until EMS arrived and took the man to the hospital, where he later died.

The Mustang driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene. Police said the driver, who was not identified, was not injured and would not be charged in the incident.

Investigators later found multiple vape pens, THC edibles, compressed spray canisters and marijuana in a backpack the pedestrian was carrying.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the man and will release information once his family has been notified of his death.