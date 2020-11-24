Carrollton

Man Killed in Shooting at Carrollton Apartment Building on Monday: Police

The shooter stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives, police said

Carrollton police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday night.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, the shooting took place outside an apartment building at 1602 East Frankford Road at approximately 7:15 p.m.

Police said an adult male was killed during the shooting.

The shooter, also an adult male, stayed at the scene and cooperated with detectives, police said.

According to police, the shooting began as a disturbance between the two men who knew each other prior to the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call the Carrollton police tip line at 972-466-9133 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com.

