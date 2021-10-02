Man Killed in Overnight Shooting at Dallas Apartment Complex

A man is dead after a shooting at a Dallas apartment complex on Friday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Lavera at Lake Highlands Apartments, located in the 9800 block of Audelia Road, at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Police said a male drove up and parked at building #32 when a male suspect approached the vehicle and shot at the male victim inside.

When officers arrived, they found the victim, 20-year-old Trevon Joseph Quick, lying on the ground of the apartment complex parking lot with a gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was taken by officials to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, the motive and circumstances surrounding the murder are still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact Detective Rawleigh Williams at 214-384-9824 or via email at r.williams@dallascityhall.com.