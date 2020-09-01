Man Killed in Overnight Hit-and-Run in Fort Worth: Police

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on Monday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a man was hit by a vehicle while walking on the Interstate 35 West service road near Seminary Drive at approximately 11 p.m.

The man, approximately 22 years old and possibly homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the driver failed to stop after hitting the victim and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers blocked the road for several hours to collect evidence.