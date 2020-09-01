Fort Worth

Man Killed in Overnight Hit-and-Run in Fort Worth: Police

A man was hit by a vehicle while walking on the Interstate 35 West service road near Seminary Drive at approximately 11 p.m.

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on Monday night.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, a man was hit by a vehicle while walking on the Interstate 35 West service road near Seminary Drive at approximately 11 p.m.

The man, approximately 22 years old and possibly homeless, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 21 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Dallas 11 mins ago

Police Investigate Deadly Overnight Car Fire on I-45 in Dallas

Police said the driver failed to stop after hitting the victim and fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers blocked the road for several hours to collect evidence.

This article tagged under:

Fort WorthFort Worth policehit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us