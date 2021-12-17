Man Killed in Overnight Auto-Pedestrian Crash in Fort Worth

A man is dead after a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in Fort Worth on Thursday night, police said.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers received calls from the Haltom City Police Department regarding a man running in and out of traffic and jumping in front of vehicles at approximately 10 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Fort Worth police said they were later notified of a man having been struck on State Highway 121 near Beach Street.

When Fort Worth police arrived, Haltom City officers were already at the scene and had located the man who had been struck, police said.

According to Fort Worth police, he was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the vehicle that hit him did not stop.

Traffic investigation is conducting the follow up investigation.

On Fri, Dec 17, 2021 at 1:34 AM Metro Video Dallas/Fort Worth metrovideodallas@gmail.com wrote:

10:00pm

SH-121, just east of Beach St

Link to the video-

https://www.dropbox.com/s/vaki2wlvl9do8eh/%28Metro%29%2012-17-21%20%28City%20of%20Fort%20Worth%29%20SH-121%20Auto-Ped.mp4?dl=0