Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on I-35E in Denton

One man is dead after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 35E in Denton early Monday morning, police say.
The crash happened on the southbound side of I-35E at the McCormick Street overpass at about 3:36 a.m., Denton police said.
Police said a person on the interstate was struck by a vehicle, whose driver did not stop after hitting the person. Though police said it was possible the driver did not know they hit someone.
The driver of a second vehicle that hit the man did stop and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said they were looking for a dark gray, four-door 2008-2012 Honda Accord in connection with the incident.
Police asked anyone with information about the crash to contacct Ofc. Tom Birckbichler at 940-349-7851 or Ofc. Arie'll Bell at 940-349-7941.