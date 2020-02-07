Fort Worth

Man Killed in Explosion at Fort Worth Recycling Business

By Eline de Bruijn

NBC 5 News

A 56-year-old man was killed after equipment at a recycling business exploded Wednesday, Fort Worth fire officials said.

The 6:30 a.m. call originally came as a carbon monoxide investigation at Gachman Metals & Recycling at 2600 Shamrock Ave., said Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman Michael Drivdahl. Crews arrived on the scene and found the man injured and started immediate care on the man, Drivdahl said.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

He was identified as Jose Antonio Perez Ortiz.

Fort Worth bomb and arson investigators looked into the incident and ruled that the explosion was accidental.

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worth
