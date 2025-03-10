Man killed in Ellis County severe weather honored by racing community

The racing community in Ellis County is mourning the loss of one of their own in Saturday’s severe weather.

Family members told NBC 5 that TJ Bailey was killed when his RV was torn apart by strong winds while he was sheltering with his wife and two children inside.

Seth Fox still remembers the first time he met TJ Bailey: a car fanatic who always made people feel welcome, no matter how new they were to racing.

“He’s just one of those people that, no matter what position he was put in, or where he was at, he was just always positive,” said Fox.

Bailey’s family and friends are now trying to share in that mindset in the wake of a sudden loss.

Family members said on Saturday morning, Bailey, his wife, and two of his children were staying in an RV at the Texas Motorplex in Ellis County.

Suddenly, winds up to 90 miles an hour tore through the area, shredding the RV and sending all four family members to the hospital.

His wife and children survived – but Bailey died from his injuries.

“It was terrible to hear the news,” said Fox. “To lose somebody like that, as you can tell on social media, it makes waves, the pain is felt nationwide.”

Friends told NBC 5 Bailey was renowned in the racing community as a track prepper who sprays the asphalt surface before competitions.

“It makes a world of a difference, especially for those people who are competing at really high levels,” said Fox. ”And he was known to prep the track perfectly, probably the best one in the South if I had to say.”

In a statement posted to social media on Sunday, Texas Motorplex said, “TJ’s passion for the sport was unmatched…as his son Kobe Bailey said, losing him feels like losing Superman, and that’s exactly who he was to so many of us.”

“He was just an incredibly stand-up guy,” said Fox. “And we don’t have a lot of those to spare.”

The Texas Motorplex announced they’re launching a fundraiser to help support Bailey’s family after this loss. Their next race event that starts Tuesday, TX2K25, will be dedicated to Bailey’s memory.