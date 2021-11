A man is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Dallas Costco.

The shooting happened in the 8200 block of Park Lane in Dallas Tuesday evening.

Dallas police say the man was shot during a robbery by three men and one woman.

The female suspect is currently in police custody, but the three men remain on the run.

The identity of the man who was killed has not been released.