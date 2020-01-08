Man Killed in Construction Accident in Dallas

A man died Wednesday morning in Dallas after becoming pinned between two pieces of construction equipment.

Dallas Police investigators say the 52-year-old man was moving a Ditch Witch in the alley of 1200 Lakeland Drive Wednesday morning.

A second person was driving a cherry picker in the same alley. Investigators said the second driver's vision was restricted since the arm of the cherry picker was in a downward position.

The cherry picker collided with the ditch witch, pinning the man between the two pieces of equipment.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.

So far, the man's name has not been released and there's been no word on any charges.