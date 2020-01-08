Man Killed in Construction Accident in Dallas

A man died Wednesday morning in Dallas after becoming pinned between two pieces of construction equipment.
Dallas Police investigators say the 52-year-old man was moving a Ditch Witch in the alley of 1200 Lakeland Drive Wednesday morning.
A second person was driving a cherry picker in the same alley. Investigators said the second driver's vision was restricted since the arm of the cherry picker was in a downward position.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
The cherry picker collided with the ditch witch, pinning the man between the two pieces of equipment.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital but later died.
So far, the man's name has not been released and there's been no word on any charges.