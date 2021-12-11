Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Crash Near Bishop Arts: Police

A man is dead after he was hit by an oncoming car near Bishop Arts early Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred when the male victim was crossing the street in the 300 block of West Davis Street at approximately 12:55 a.m.

The victim was struck by a black 2015 Nissan Titan that was traveling westbound in the center turn only lane, police said.

Police said the driver of the Nissan was arrested at the crash location for intoxication manslaughter.

According to police, this is the 155th fatality for the Dallas Police Department for the year 2021.

This death is also the 53rd pedestrian fatality, police said.