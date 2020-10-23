Dallas

Man Killed in Auto-Pedestrian Crash in East Dallas: Police

Police said driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid to the victim

A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in East Dallas on Friday morning, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the victim was walking in the right lane of 4400 Samuell Boulevard at approximately 4:20 a.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, who was traveling eastbound at the time of the incident, failed to stop and render aid to the victim, police said.

Police said the victim, a 54-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The roadway was closed near Grove Hill Road while officials investigated the crash.

