Man Killed in Arlington Hit-and-Run, Police Say

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in Arlington early Friday morning, police say.

Arlington police said they answered a call in the 3500 block of Division Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle that was driving eastbound on Division Street, police said.

The Tarrant County medical examiner identified the man as Jonathan Charles Livermore, 29, of Fort Worth.

Police said they would contact area businesses to see if any of them had video of the incident.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is was asked to call Arlington police crash investigator Joe Shipp at 817-575-8602. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.