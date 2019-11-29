Man Killed in Arlington Hit-and-Run, Police Say

Arlington_Police_Generic
NBC 5 News

A 29-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a car in Arlington early Friday morning, police say.

Arlington police said they answered a call in the 3500 block of Division Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday and found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the man was struck by a vehicle that was driving eastbound on Division Street, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth 4 mins ago

#SomethingGood: 2020 Calendar to Benefit Dancers and Pets

McKinney 7 hours ago

Embattled McKinney City Council Member Responds to Recall Efforts

The Tarrant County medical examiner identified the man as Jonathan Charles Livermore, 29, of Fort Worth. 

Police said they would contact area businesses to see if any of them had video of the incident.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is was asked to call Arlington police crash investigator Joe Shipp at 817-575-8602. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Local Texas News Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection School Closings Weather Alerts Sports Connection Investigations Video Traffic Entertainment Things to Do in DFW COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us