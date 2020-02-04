Man Killed in Arlington During ‘High Risk Activity,’ Police Say

Arlington police are looking into the death of a man they say was shot multiple times while involved in a "high risk activity."

Police said Tuesday officers were called to a shooting on the 2500 block of Sunflower Drive at about 10 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived at the home near Texas 360 and Arkansas Lane, they found a 43-year-old deceased man suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators said they believe the man may have been involved in a high-risk activity, though they didn't offer any further details.

The victim will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.

Detectives are interviewing anyone that may have knowledge of what happened. No arrests have been made at this time as detectives continue to work the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Julia Hall at 817-459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.