Man Killed During Auto-Pedestrian Crash in Fort Worth

One person is dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Fort Worth on Saturday.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, officers responded to a crash near Mansfield Highway, west of Shackleford Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Police say a man was hit by a silver vehicle while he was crossing Mansfield Highway.

Officers found the man in the grass median, police say.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The left lanes on each side of the highway were closed while officers responded to the accident.

Police say that traffic detectives were notified of the crash and are continuing to investigate.