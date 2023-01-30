Man Killed; Child, 6, Among 4 Shot in Southern Dallas

A man is dead and three others are hurt, including a child, after a shooting in Dallas Monday.

Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting along the 5800 block of Bonnie View Road at about 11:11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found four victims, one of whom was a 6-year-old child.

An adult man died at the scene, police said. Two other adults and the child were all hospitalized and were all said to be in stable condition.

Dallas Police have not said what led to the shooting and said the investigation is ongoing.

Police have not named any suspects or said if the shooter is at large.

